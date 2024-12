Rochester police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 76-year-old.

Uong Ong was last seen Tuesday afternoon in his blue 2004 Toyota Camry with the license plate MJX603. He was leaving the 4900 block of Gem Lake NW.

Ong is 5’01” and weighs 120 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Ong was last seen wearing a black jacket.

If you have seen Ong, call Rochester PD at 507-328-6800.