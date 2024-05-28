Rochester man sentenced to 25 years in St. Cloud prison for fatal shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

Court records show a man who was convicted of two second-degree murder charges just last month will spend more than two decades behind bars for a 2022 shooting that left one person dead.

On Friday, Hennepin County Judge Paul Scoggin sentenced 29-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed to 306 months (25.5 years) at the St. Cloud prison – allowing him 511 days of credit – for one count of second-degree intentional murder. While the second count was read in, a sentence wasn’t read in due to it being an unintentional murder charge, therefore being a lesser sentence.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, jurors found Haji-Mohamed guilty in the death of 26-year-old Jeremy Demond Ellis on Dec. 30, 2022.

Ellis was found inside a vehicle by police, who said he had been shot several times. Court records later confirmed that Haji-Mohamed was the owner of the vehicle Ellis was found in.

A witness at the scene told law enforcement she heard gunshots and saw a man – later identified as Haji-Mohamed- duck by a car. He then followed her into an apartment building and rode the elevator to the sixth floor, according to the complaint.

Haji-Mohamed was seen by police leaving the apartment building a short time later, and he was arrested.

While in custody, Haji-Mohamed gave law enforcement multiple versions of events before admitting he was buying drugs from Ellis and shot him after Ellis allegedly tried to steal his vehicle.