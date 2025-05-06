Robbinsdale schools employee arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn

An employee with Robbinsdale Area Schools (RAS) was arrested Tuesday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

St. Louis Park Police executed a search warrant at 7 a.m. Tuesday at a home on the 5700 block of Highway 7, according to the police department.

A man was taken into custody during the search and later booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center, police said.

A spokesperson for RAS told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the man who was arrested is a LAN technician at two elementary schools in the district, adding he did not have regular or unsupervised access to students.

The man has not been charged yet.

RAS shared the following letter sent to families of students by Superintendent Teri Staloch on Tuesday.

Dear Robbinsdale Area Schools (Rdale) staff and families,



I’m writing to share important and upsetting information regarding a staff member in our school district.



We were informed today that a LAN technician who has supported staff technology services at Lakeview and Sonnesyn Elementary Schools was arrested by the St. Louis Park Police Department on suspicion of possession of pornographic material involving minors. These allegations are deeply troubling and upsetting for all of us.



This individual is not a classroom educator. Their role is to provide technical support for staff and systems within our schools. While they do not have regular, unsupervised access to students, we recognize that their presence in school buildings may still cause concern.



For data privacy reasons, we are not sharing the individual’s name. However, we understand that people may learn more about this law enforcement matter through news reports. We are cooperating fully with the St. Louis Park Police Department and are following all necessary protocols to support the safety and well-being of our students and staff.



Please know that student safety is always our highest priority. We remain committed to fostering a safe, supportive, and trusting environment for every child, every day.