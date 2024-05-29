Robbinsdale school district picks ex-Prior Lake superintendent for same role

Seven weeks after suspending its initial search for a new superintendent, Robbinsdale Area Schools has chosen a new leader.

The district announced Wednesday that its school board unanimously chose Teri Staloch, who led Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools for seven years until 2022, for the same role.

“Dr. Staloch has demonstrated through her experience and skills that she has the qualifications necessary to lead Robbinsdale Area Schools,” Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Education Chair ReNae Bowman said, adding that Staloch’s experience and collaboration made her “the right fit for our district.”

The district’s search for a new superintendent started back in September after parting ways with David Engstrom. District officials then announced six semifinalists for the job in March but, after conducting interviews the first week of April, opted to suspend its search after failing to land on any one candidate.

A week later, the district restarted its search and then interviewed only Staloch during a special meeting on Tuesday, during which she was chosen for the job.

Robbinsdale Area Schools say contract negotiations are still underway, but Staloch is expected to start on July 1.

Staloch currently serves as the director of engagement and strategic partnerships for PartnerED Consultants.