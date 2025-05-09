Robbinsdale police need help finding who is responible for a double shooting

The Robbinsdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the person or people responsible for shooting a young woman and young man Sunday night.

In particular, police would like people with exterior cameras who live near Sandborn Park, where the shooting happened, to check footage between 8:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. for anything of note. Police say that something that might seem “insignificant” could be of “paramount” importance to law enforcement.

Information can be shared at robbinsdalepolice@robbinsdalemn.gov or by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

As previously reported, reports of a shooting at Sanborn Park came in shortly after police heard multiple gunshots to the east of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North around 9:20 p.m.

At the park, officers found a woman around 19 years old who was shot in the head. First responders gave her life-saving aid. She was taken to North Memorial Hospital in grave condition.

A man believed to be in his 20s showed up at Methodist Hospital shortly after 10 p.m. with a shooting injury. He was then taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with injuries listed as serious.

A witness who didn’t want to go on camera told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the parking lot for Sanborn Park was filled with about 90 to 100 people, and many of them looked like teens and a few others who appeared to be of toddler age, and added the people in the lot were also on the roofs of vehicles.

The witness went on to say that at least 20 rounds of gunshots were heard.