Robbinsdale police give life-saving aid to 2 men found shot late Wednesday night

Robbinsdale police say officers had to perform life-saving aid after two people were found injured late Wednesday night following a shooting in Minneapolis.

The Robbinsdale Police Department said they received a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. that two men had been shot at 35th Avenue North and Beard Avenue North.

Officers found the two men and gave lifesaving aid, including the application of a tourniquet to both men, who were then brought to a Minneapolis hospital. No other details about the men were immediately provided.

One of the men had been severely hurt and was in critical condition, and another had non-life-threatening injuries, according to Robbinsdale police, who add they’ll be cooperating with Minneapolis police as the investigation continues.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Minneapolis police for additional information and will update this article as information becomes available.