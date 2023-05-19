Robbery near University of Minnesota campus leaves 1 injured

A robbery of a business on Thursday night near the University of Minnesota campus left one woman injured, police say.

On Thursday night shortly before 11 p.m., officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the 2600 block of University Avenue Southeast on a report of a robbery, according to an initial report from MPD.

Law enforcement said a man entered the unnamed business and demanded money. The suspect had left by the time police arrived.

The injured woman was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The University of Minnesota sent out a SafeU alert around the time of the incident.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the alleged robbery as of this time.