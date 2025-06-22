Road buckle in Isanti County causes serious injury to motorcycle passenger and injures driver

By KSTP

Two people were injured in Isanti County Saturday afternoon when the motorcycle they were on struck a road buckle and crashed.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2006 Harley-Davidson Cruiser was heading south on Highway 65 when it came to the intersection at Highway 95 near Cambridge around 5:35 p.m.

There, the motorcycle struck a roadbuckle, causing the accident.

The driver, a 65-year-old man from St. Francis, received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Cambridge for treatment.

The passenger, a 66-year-old woman from St. Francis, had more serious injuries and was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center. Her injuries are considered life-threatening.