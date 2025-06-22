Road buckle in Isanti County causes serious injury to motorcycle passenger and injures driver

Two people were injured in Isanti County Saturday afternoon when the motorcycle they were on struck a road buckle and crashed.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2006 Harley-Davidson Cruiser was heading south on Highway 65 when it came to the intersection at Highway 95 near Cambridge around 5:35 p.m.

There, the motorcycle struck a roadbuckle, causing the accident.

The driver, a 65-year-old man from St. Francis, received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Cambridge for treatment.

The passenger, a 66-year-old woman from St. Francis, had more serious injuries and was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center. Her injuries are considered life-threatening.