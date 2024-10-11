Risk of wildfire creates new burn restrictions in northeast Minnesota

As dry weather continues to pose a risk for fires, new burn restrictions have been put in place for northeast Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said burn restrictions are now in effect Friday for Koochiching and the northern half of St. Louis counties.

Additionally, Cook and Lake counties are still under the same burning restrictions.

“Wildfire risk increases with sustained warm and dry conditions,” the DNR explained. “Once a wildfire starts, it can spread quickly and be difficult to put out. With little precipitation and above-average temperatures in the extended forecast, fire danger is likely to remain high until the state receives significant precipitation.”

Under the burn restrictions, the affected areas cannot issue or activate burn permits, campfires are to remain in established fire ring areas, and no fireworks are allowed outside city limits.

To see the current fire conditions in your area and to check for any restrictions, CLICK HERE.