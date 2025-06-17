Riley Lake Beach in Eden Prairie closed due to blue-green algae bloom

Eden Prairie officials have temporarily closed a beach due to the presence of blue-green algae, the city said in a news release Tuesday.

A bloom of the harmful bacteria was found near the beach and boat launch at Riley Lake, and the area will remain closed until water quality tests show it is safe for humans and pets.

Officials say the blooms often appear as “pea soup or bright green paint” and emit a “strong, swampy odor as they break down.”

Health experts say blue-green algae blooms are particularly dangerous for dogs because they’re more likely to consume the contaminated water while swimming.

More information on spotting blue-green algae is available on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s website.