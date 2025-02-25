Rideshare drivers urge lawmakers to let them unionize

On Tuesday, rideshare drivers in Minnesota will be at the capitol urging lawmakers to pass a bill that will let them unionize.

Three months ago, rideshare drivers saw a new law take effect, setting pay regulations for Uber and Lyft. The law required drivers to make a minimum of $1.28 per mile and 31 cents per minute while ridesharing.

Last year, when the bill was passed, drivers said it was a step in the right direction, but more would need to be done, and it appears a new bill is looking to do just that.

A new proposed bill authored by Senator Zaynab Mohamed (DFL) and Representative Samakab Hussein (DFL) would allow drivers the right to vote on whether to form a union in Minnesota.

According to a press release from SEIU Local 26, a property service union in Minnesota, pay issues and working conditions have continued to plague drivers, requiring a “permanent solution” to the issue.

Forming a union, they argue, would allow them to form a union like most other workers and allow them to better negotiate with rideshare companies.