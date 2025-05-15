Richfield Middle School employee charged for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a student

After being arrested on Tuesday, a Richfield Middle School employee has been charged for reportedly conducting criminal sexual conduct with a student.

Joshua James Moton, 23, is facing two charges in Hennepin County Court: first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

As previously reported, Moton was a campus supervisor at Richfield Middle School, where the incidents are believed to have taken place.

According to court documents, police were informed by a school administrator at Richfield Middle School that Moton had been engaging in criminal sexual acts with a 14-year-old female student.

Officers then spoke to a student, who reported that the 14-year-old victim had told them about what was going on, and had reportedly seen emails on the student’s laptop from Moton, which said he was going to take her to the pool area of the school, where there were no cameras.

The victim later told police that she knew Moton as a hall monitor in the school. She said that about a month prior, Moton had kissed her in the school basement, causing her to freeze when it happened.

Afterwards, the victim said Moton would reportedly take her from class to the basement multiple times, where he would engage in criminal sexual conduct over the course of a month. He also reportedly messaged her over social media after school hours.

Court documents said that after he was arrested, Moton admitted to contacting her on social media but denied having engaged in any sexual acts with the girl.

However, after further questioning, Moton allegedly told officers that he had engaged in criminal sexual conduct.

Moton faces up to 55 years in prison if found guilty of both charges. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday.