Richfield man sentenced to prison for St. Paul murder

Court records show a Richfield man has been sentenced to serve nearly two decades in the St. Cloud prison.

Brian Devon Booth, 22, was sentenced Tuesday morning to 252 months (21 years) in the St. Cloud prison for one count of second-degree unintentional murder. One charge of second-degree intentional murder was dismissed.

Judge David Brown allowed Booth to receive 568 days of credit for the time he has already served.

The guilty plea petition filed last year stated the maximum penalty for the charge was a 20-year sentence, and the minimum was no less than 21 months. However, a judge still had to formally accept the plea deal.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Booth entered a guilty plea for the murder charge that was filed following the death of 30-year-old Kiefer Morgan of St. Paul.

Morgan was fatally shot on the 1100 block of Pacific Street in the summer of 2021. Booth was later arrested in Ames, Iowa.

RELATED: Arrest made in Iowa relating to St. Paul fatal shooting investigation