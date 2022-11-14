Richfield man charged with murder in fentanyl-related death

A Richfield man is facing a murder charge in connection to a fentanyl overdose death March.

Minnetonka police were called to an apartment complex in the 12700 block of Wayzata Boulevard on March 28, 2022, on the report of an overdose. There, officers found a woman unresponsive on the floor. Despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead.

Officers at the scene found two blue pills — one which was partially gone — along with burnt tinfoil, a lighter and a straw near the victim’s body. One of the pills was taken for testing, which showed the pills contained fentanyl, court documents state.

Toxicology results later showed the victim had fentanyl, trazadone, mirtazapine and cyclobenzaprine in her system when she died.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman’s family told police she’d just completed chemical dependency treatment that day and was visiting her family when she said she was going to take out the trash and say hello to a friend. She was found unresponsive a short time later.

Phone records in the hours before her death showed the victim had been texting 34-year-old Anteneh Yettemgeta Admasu about an apparent meet-up. In those messages, the complaint notes the victim asked Admasu, “U still doin 10$” and Admasu responded, “I be there in 25 min.” Officers say fentanyl pills are commonly sold for $5 to $10 per pill, which would correspond with the pills found at the scene.

Other cellphone data showed the victim and Admasu were in the meet-up location area just 20 to 30 minutes before the 911 call reporting the victim’s overdose.

Admasu is now charged with third-degree murder and third-degree drug sales, which carry penalties of up to 25 and 20 years in prison, respectively, with a conviction. A warrant was issued Monday for Admasu’s arrest.