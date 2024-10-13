Richfield apartment fire displaces multiple residents

A fire at a Richfield apartment building displaced multiple residents Sunday morning.

The Richfield Fire Department was called at 5:03 a.m. for an apartment fire on East 77th Street and Bloomington Avenue South.

When crews arrived, they confirmed there was a fire in two apartments and was extending into the attic. Fire officials attacked the main body of the fire while Richfield police evacuated the building.

Two residents were treated on scene for minor injuries. The Richfield Fire Department adds that 12 adults and eight children were displaced and Red Cross is working with them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.