Rice man dead in Benton County ATV crash

A Rice man is dead after an ATV crash in Benton County on Monday.

Just before 2 p.m., deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 17000 block of 5th Avenue Northwest in Langola Township on a report of a vehicle colliding with an ATV.

At the scene, law enforcement found 71-year-old Frank Andrew Hohmann of Rice suffering from critical injuries. He was later declared dead at the scene, according to Benton County officials.

The 54-year-old South Haven man driving the other vehicle was uninjured.

Deputies say the driver of the vehicle was heading north on 5th Avenue Northwest when he saw a cat run into the road. The driver swerved right onto the shoulder, but told officials when he returned to the roadway he saw Hohmann’s ATV and was unable to stop and avoid a crash.

The investigation into the crash remains active, officials say.