Reward for finding remains of Jodi Huisentruit doubled to $100,000

A man who has investigated the disappearance of former Mason City morning television anchor and Minnesota native Jodi Huisentruit is increasing the reward for the recovery of her remains.

According to ABC affiliate KAAL, Steve Ridge – a private investigator – appeared on the national program ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’, where he doubled his exiting reward offer to $100,000 through June 27, 2024, the anniversary of Huisentruit’s abduction.

In 2023, the reward was $25,000.

“This is my final attempt to break the silence of those who are withholding information,” Ridge said. “Jodi’s family, friends and the entire Mason City community deserve to know what happened to this budding young media superstar.”

As previously reported, then-27-year-old Huisentruit went missing in 1995 while on her way to work at KIMT-TV. She is believed to have been abducted, but no one has ever been arrested or charged in connection to her disappearance. Investigators have previously said there was evidence of a struggle at her apartment.

Huisentruit was from Long Prairie, about two hours from Minneapolis in central Minnesota. She also previously worked at KSAX in Alexandria.

Ridge has asked that any information in the case be directed to the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

