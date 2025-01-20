Revival — restaurant group known for fried chicken, barbeque — closes all locations

Revival, a Twin Cities restaurant chain known for Southern fare, has closed all of its locations, the owners announced Monday on social media.

In 2015, restaurateurs Nick Rancone and Thomas Boemer launched Revival in Minneapolis, later expanding to St. Paul and St. Louis Park.

Fried chicken was inarguably the star of the menu, served alongside smoked meats and classic soul food sides. Late last year, the St. Paul location rebranded as “Bar Revival,” a Chicago-inspired concept with tavern-style, square-cut pizza and Italian beef sandwiches.

But on Monday, Revival’s culinary journey came to an end.

“With a heavy heart, we must say goodbye to Revival,” an Instagram post said. “It’s no secret owning a restaurant is one of the toughest journeys, and it truly breaks our hearts to take this step. For nearly a decade, you all have been the heartbeat of this place, and we are profoundly grateful to each and every one of you who has supported us and brought joy to our days.”