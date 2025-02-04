Retired Woodbury K9 Bosco dies

A K9 who served seven years with the Woodbury Police Department has died.

The Woodbury Police Department said Bosco, who worked with the department from 2013 until retirement in 2020, has passed away.

“It’s with a heavy heart we share retired K9 Bosco passed away Thursday, Jan. 30,” the department said in a statement Monday. “For seven years, Bosco served the Woodbury Police and community with unmatched dedication and loyalty. His bond with both of his handlers was built on trust, courage, and devotion. This bond is deep, they are committed partners, on every call together, assuring their team and community is safe. We are holding Bosco’s partners in our thoughts.”

Courtesy: Woodbury Police Department Courtesy: Woodbury Police Department Courtesy: Woodbury Police Department

The department recalled Bosco’s helpfulness in assisting officers with his speed and nose, which could track down suspects and evidence regular officers couldn’t.

The department recalled an instance when Basco tracked down a suspect for nearly two miles and, even after jumping fences and going the distance, was able to apprehend the suspect with ease.

After retiring, Bosco stayed with Sergeant Natalie Bauer and her family, who had taken over as Bosco’s handler after he previously worked with Commander Tom Ehrenberg.

“We are grateful to have served next to K9 Bosco and are thankful for the service he gave us,” the department said.