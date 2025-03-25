Retired veterinarian John Howe announces run as GOP candidate for Senate District 6

Grand Rapids resident, businessman and retired veterinarian Dr. John Howe has announced his intentions to run for the Minnesota Senate.

Howe, a Republican, said he intends to run on a conservative platform, focusing on strengthening the rural economy, supporting mining and restoring values he says the state government has intruded upon.

“I support parental rights, the right to keep and bear arms, lower taxes, transparency in government, restoring and supporting mining and the sanctity of life,” Howe said in his campaign announcement. “It is time for a little DOGE and WE THE PEOPLE in Minnesota.”

Howe previously served as the president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, the Minnesota Board of Veterinary Medicine and the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.

He joins a growing list of candidates looking to take over the Senate District 6 seat, which remains vacant after former state Sen. Justin Eichorn resigned.

Eichorn gave his resignation days after he was arrested by Bloomington police for reportedly soliciting sex from a person he thought was 17 but was actually an undercover cop.