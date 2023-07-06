Residents at Bemidji apartment complex ordered to leave after report of structural concerns

Bemidji residents told to evacuate apartment

Residents of a Bemidji apartment building were given less than a week to pack up their things and leave because of structural concerns with the building.

The city building inspector told the owners of the Red Pine Estates apartment building that tenants needed to move out by 4 p.m. Thursday.

The order was issued Friday of last week after assessments by two structural engineers.

The complex houses mostly seniors and adults with disabilities.

At a Bemidji City Council meeting, community members raised concerns about the last-minute evacuation order.

A GoFundMe has been started for the residents. It says community volunteers have rallied to help residents, but they still need donations for things like new rental deposits, storage units and food.