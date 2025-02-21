Resident in stable condition after house explosion in rural Princeton

A man was airlifted to the hospital after his home exploded in rural Princeton late Wednesday night, according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton.

The homeowner called 911 around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday and said his house on the 2800 block of 57th Avenue, north of Highway 95, blew up.

The man said he was trying to figure out why his water heater wasn’t working when the explosion happened.

He was airlifted to a hospital and is in stable condition, authorities told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

A KSTP photographer captured the following images of the home.