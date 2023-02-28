Republicans in Minnesota Legislature present tax relief plan

Republicans in the Minnesota Legislature are presenting their plan for Minnesota’s budget surplus Tuesday.

The tax relief plan, which they’ve dubbed the “Give It Back” plan, includes permanent tax cuts for the elderly, property owners and parents.

MN GOP Minority Leader Mark Johnson says Republicans will unveil tax proposals on Tuesday that will reflect “we want to help Minnesotans not Minnesota state government.” They will continue to push for total repeal of Social Security taxes. pic.twitter.com/ZkGNEL35DU — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) February 27, 2023

Additionally, Republicans are continuing to push for a rollback of Social Security taxes.

It comes a day after 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported on Minnesota’s latest budget and economic forecast, which showed a $17.5 billion surplus. This is the first prediction in nearly two decades to factor in inflation after state lawmakers recently approved legislation requiring inflation to be factored into the forecasts again.

Some Republicans worried that including inflation in the estimate would lead to more government spending, while DFL lawmakers pushed to include inflation in the estimate from the state budget office.

The full budget and economic forecast can be found here.