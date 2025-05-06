Republican Kendall Qualls will run for Minnesota governor in 2026

Republican Kendall Qualls will run for Minnesota governor again in 2026, he told KSTP Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser on Tuesday.

Qualls, an Army veteran and former health care executive, is the first Republican to announce a run for governor next year.

While Qualls has campaigned in the past, he has yet to be elected to public office.

In 2022, he lost the GOP endorsement for governor to Dr. Scott Jensen. And in 2020, he unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips’ seat in the 3rd Congressional District.

Incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz has not said whether he plans to run for a third term.