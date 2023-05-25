Rent increase cap to be introduced at Thursday’s Minneapolis City Council meeting

A motion is expected to be introduced Thursday at a City Council meeting in Minneapolis that would cap rent increases.

The question on the topic could be on the ballot for voters as soon as this fall.

The two members putting the motion forward – councilors Aisha Chughtai from Ward 10 and Jamal Osman from Ward 6 – propose fixing increases at three percent each year and wouldn’t provide any housing type exemptions.

If approved, it would take effect six months after results are certified.

CLICK HERE to read the motion.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Check back for updates.