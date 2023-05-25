Rent increase cap to be introduced at Thursday’s Minneapolis City Council meeting

By KSTP
Back row, from left: Jason Chavez (Ward 9), LaTrisha Vetaw (Ward 4), Elliott Payne (Ward 1), Andrew Johnson (Ward 12), Michael Rainville (Ward 3), Jamal Osman (Ward 6), Emily Koski (Ward 11) Front row, from left: Robin Wonsley Worlobah (Ward 2), Aisha Chughtai (Ward 10), Linea Palmisano (Ward 13), Andrea Jenkins (Ward 8), Lisa Goodman (Ward 7), Jeremiah Ellison (Ward 5)[Minneapolis City Clerk]

A motion is expected to be introduced Thursday at a City Council meeting in Minneapolis that would cap rent increases.

The question on the topic could be on the ballot for voters as soon as this fall.

The two members putting the motion forward – councilors Aisha Chughtai from Ward 10 and Jamal Osman from Ward 6 – propose fixing increases at three percent each year and wouldn’t provide any housing type exemptions.

If approved, it would take effect six months after results are certified.

CLICK HERE to read the motion.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

