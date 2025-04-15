Registered sex offender federally charged with trying to entice minor

A registered sex offender has been federally charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Marwan Adel Taweeleh, 31, was also charged with committing an offense as a registered sex offender. He was required to register as a sex offender after previously being convicted of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct.

Prosecutors add that he tried to entice a minor for sexual conduct on March 18.

Taweeleh will remain in custody pending his next hearing.

The Bloomington Police Department and the FBI investigated the case.

BPD arrested several men in a recent sex sting operation and a spokesperson confirmed that Taweeleh was arrested as part of it.

