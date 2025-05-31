Refunds on the way for CenterPoint Energy customers from gas rate settlement

Customers of CenterPoint Energy will be getting a refund due to a settlement on the rate of their natural gas.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approved the settlement on Thursday.

When a rate case is under review, state law allows utility companies to implement a temporary rate increase. In this case, a CenterPoint 14% rate increase went into effect in January 2024, but the settlement made for a lower increase.

$8.2 million will be split among CenterPoint customers.

The PUC did not say when refunds would be sent to customers.

You can learn more about Minnesota utility rates and this settlement HERE.