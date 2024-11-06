Referendums approved for multiple Minnesota school districts

Referendums aimed at increasing funding for 54 Minnesota school districts were sent to the voters on Tuesday, with many getting the green light.

Many districts were seeking the increase after pandemic relief funds expired and attempting to keep up with inflation. If passed, property taxes would increase to improve technology and existing school buildings.

Cities where referendums passed include:

Minneapolis

Robbinsdale

Brooklyn Center

Inver Grove Heights

Burnsville

Northfield

Shakopee

With their approval, Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) will now get $20 million for technology efforts, something Collin Beachy, the School Board Chair for MPS, says the district is grateful for. The money approved by voters will help avoid cuts to other areas.

“Thank you, voters, for your commitment to our students, our schools and our Minneapolis community,” Beachy said. “We appreciate the investment you are making, and we are committed to using these resources to improve student achievement and strengthen our school communities.”

RELATED: MPS places $20M tech levy question before voters on November ballot

Brooklyn Center will get $700,000 to be used for capital projects for the next 10 years. The change in taxes will take effect next year.

Those who failed to get the referendum passed included:

Cannon Falls

Lakeville

Farmington

However, school districts in the cities where referendums failed will have to come up with new solutions and navigate their schools without a tax increase.