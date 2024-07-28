Red Wing police seeks the public’s help in finding missing woman with ‘severe dementia’

Red Wing police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman who they say has severe dementia.

Elena Popa was last seen at her home around 5 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities say she speaks some English with a heavy Eastern European accent. She usually wears long dresses.

If you’ve seen Popa or have information on her whereabouts, you can call the Red Wing Police Department through the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at 651-385-3155.