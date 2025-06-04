Red Wing police investigating suspicious death

Authorities in Red Wing are investigating a suspicious death that occurred last week.

On Friday, the Red Wing police and fire departments responded to the 200 block of East Fifth Street at 6:22 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man who was then brought to the hospital.

Red Wing police were notified that the man, identified as 41-year-old Matthew Anthony Thimmesch, was declared dead on Monday.

The death is being investigated by Red Wing police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) as suspicious.

Officials say that there is no known threat to the public.

If anyone has any information about the death, contact the Red Wing Police Department at 651-385-3155.