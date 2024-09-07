Red Wing man sentenced to 40 years in prison for death of infant son

A Red Wing man convicted of killing his 2-month-old son last year will spend decades behind bars.

A judge sentenced 28-year-old Hunter McCutchen to 40 years in prison on Friday. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July and had 14 other counts dismissed as part of the plea deal.

McCutchen’s son died on May 25, 2024, after he was left with McCutchen while the child’s mother took her other child to preschool. When she came home, the mother saw the infant was limp and became pale and blue and short time later.

Court documents noted the infant had multiple broken bones, suggesting non-accidental trauma, and McCutchen later admitted to the boy’s mother that he was responsible for his injuries.

McCutchen was originally charged with manslaughter and child endangerment. A grand jury indictment later added several other charges, including assault and first- and second-degree murder.