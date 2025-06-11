Red Wing High School able to keep mascot following language change in education bill

After much discussion, the Red Wing School District will be able to keep its logo, mascot and name.

Red Wing was named after Chief Red Wing, and the high school has been called the “Wingers” for decades. The school uses a red feather and eagle for their logo and mascot.

Language in the education bill passed by the Legislature changes a law that required all of Minnesota’s tribal nations to approve mascots, logos and names.

Now, the law requires approval from only the tribal nation closest to the school, and the Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Council supports the Red Wing School District.

“The language was put back in the bill during the Working Group — and Red Wing schools will be able to avoid the mascot change with the permission of Prairie Island Indian Community to keep their current (and it is my believe they will give that permission),” said Rep. Pam Altendorf, a Republican from Red Wing.