Red, White and Boom returns to Minneapolis

A July 4th event is looking to celebrate the United States’ independence all day long with fun activities and fireworks.

Red, White and Boom is making its return to the Mississippi River, this time on the west side of the river at Water Works and the Stone Arch Bridge parking lot.

Events began at 10 a.m. when local makers and businesses set up shop, followed by free yoga, pickleball in the afternoon, dancing and fireworks to end the night.

Details on the event can be found on the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s website.