Red Fox Tavern employees zip tied, duck taped during armed robbery, investigation underway

A frightening situation unfolded earlier this week at a New Market Township restaurant when two workers were tied together as an armed robbery took place.

The Red Fox Tavern was beginning to close down Monday after 10 p.m. when two employees were confronted by a person with a firearm. The experience was detailed in a social media post made on the restaurant’s account, where it said the man forced them to zip-tie their arms and duct-taped their legs together.

According to the post, the robber took away their phones and asked multiple times where he could find more money and the safe.

“He pointed his gun at us many times in those few minutes,” the post said. “The armed robber wasn’t very smart and fumbled his gun multiple times even leaving it behind a few times.”

The whole ordeal apparently lasted about 20 minutes but said for those involved, it felt like an eternity.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, they are continuing to investigate the incident but as of Wednesday, have not announced any arrests.

“This kind of crime is unsettling for our entire community, and our team is committed to thoroughly investigating and bringing those responsible to justice,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “We encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist us in this investigation.”

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the sheriff’s office at 952-445-1411 or submit a tip using our online.