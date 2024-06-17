Recovery effort underway after vehicle enters Minnesota River in Bloomington

Authorities say a recovery effort is underway after a vehicle went into the Minnesota River Sunday evening.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, members of the water patrol, as well as multiple other agencies, were called to the Lyndale Avenue Boat Launch in Bloomington after witnesses said a vehicle entered the river and became totally submerged.

Although members of the Water Patrol found the vehicle by using sonar, they weren’t able to dive into the water or pull the vehicle out due to the extreme current.

As of Monday morning, members of the Sheriff’s Office were still at the scene.

No word on how many people were in the vehicle at the time it went into the water.