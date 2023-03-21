Recall issued after thin, wire-like material found in food sold to local schools

A Bloomington-based food supplier is recalling some of its products after a thin, wire-like metal was recently discovered by school employees.

Hoyo, SBC, recalled 1,046 pounds of ready-to-eat beef sambusa after learning the product was contaminated with “extraneous materials,” specifically a thin, wire-like metal, said the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Beef sambusa, a staple Somali food, is a stuffed triangle pastry that is usually fried in vegetable oil.

The product was shipped to Minnesota schools through a commercial sale and not the National School Lunch Program. At least two schools in Minnesota reported contamination to the FSIS.

Food handlers from the school first discovered thin metal materials outside of the frozen product. No abnormalities were found within the food. No confirmed reports of an adverse reaction have been reported.

The FSIS recommends any other consumers with Hoyo bulk boxes containing 75 pieces of “HOYO Beef Sambusa Ground Beef Pastry with Onions and Spices” throw the product away or return it to the supplier.

A statement on the Hoyo, SBC website said, “On March 17, 2023, Hoyo, SBC recalled frozen beef sambusa from lot codes N341-S and N333-S. The recall was limited to two schools who we are working with in coordination with the USDA–FSIS to complete this recall. We are committed to providing safe and quality products and are taking steps to correct our mistakes.”