Raptor Center asking for help naming 2 owls

The Raptor Center has added two new owls to their educational ambassador’s team, and they need help naming the baby great-horned owls.

People can submit name ideas between July 8-12. Then, voting will open July 15 and ends at midnight on July 17. The Raptor Center will announce the name of the two baby owls on July 18.

Both owls are becoming part of The Raptor Center’s education programming after arriving with eye issues that would make them unable to thrive in the wild.

One of the owls had cataracts in both eyes. The other owl had a severe eye injury and needed its eye removed to avoid life-threatening complications and be nursed back to health.