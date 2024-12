Two K-9s have joined the ranks of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office.

Ares and Oscar are the two newest members to join the sheriff’s office at the young age of two years old from Slovakia.

Photo of Oscar, courtesy: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office

Ares is a German Shepard, while Oscar is a Belgian Malinois.

Photo of Ares, courtesy: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office

Both have been trained in gun detection, patrol and apprehension.