Ramsey County man accused of threatening 2 children into sexual exploitation arrested, charged

A Ramsey County man wanted on a warrant for sexually exploiting two teens has been arrested.

Jeffrey Simon, 38, faces eight felony charges in two separate incidents in which he reportedly threatened to kidnap one child and kill another if they did not continue to engage in sexual behavior with him.

According to court documents in Ramsey County, Simon exploited a girl from October to November of 2023. It began when Simon pretended to be a 15-year-old boy named Thomas Simon on Discord, a video game chat room app.

On the app, he targeted a 14-year-old girl from California and began messaging her.

After messaging for some time, Simon asked the girl to be his “slave,” in which she had to do everything he asked, including sending nude photos and videos of herself to him, court documents state.

Eventually, Simon revealed he was 36 years old to the girl and, after obtaining her address, threatened to kidnap the teenager if she didn’t keep listening to his demands or sending him photos.

Authorities said most of the photos and videos sent between the two had been deleted, but authorities were able to find some photos and videos, including a video taken by Simon showing himself sexually assaulting a different 14-year-old.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 15, and he was arrested on Thursday.

Before his arrest, Simon was facing felony charges from a separate criminal case in Anoka County.

According to court documents, Simon was accused of sexually abusing a girl for two years, starting when she was 13 in 2023. The incident was reported to authorities on Jan. 6.

According to court documents, Simon had sexually assaulted the girl at least 10 times and had threatened to kill her and himself if she ever left him or revealed what he had done.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was arrested on Jan.14. Simon posted bail on Jan. 30.

For the Ramsey County Court case, Simon is facing six felony charges, including using a minor in a pornographic work, soliciting a child for sexual activity and four possession of child sexual abuse material charges.

He faces up to 35 years in prison for the Ramsey County Court case.

In Anoka County Court, Simon is facing two felony criminal sexual conduct charges and up to 60 years in prison.

Simon made his first court appearance in Ramsy County Friday; his jury trial date has been scheduled for Nov. 3.