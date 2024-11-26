PWHL Frost’s Kelly Pannek collabs with Fulton Brewing for new beer

A new beer from Fulton Brewing is collaborating with Minnesota Frost’s star forward Kelly Pannek to celebrate her four-title athletic career.

Called “Been There Won That,” the drink is influenced by Fulton’s Lonely Blonde Ale. Its taste is described as “crisp and clean,” and the nose has a punch of mixed berry fruit.

The name is based on Pannek’s membership in the highly coveted Quadruple Gold Club, which is for athletes who won four titles at the highest levels. Pennek’s accolades include Olympic Gold, an IIHF Women’s World Championship, a PWHL Walter Cup and an NCAA Division I National Championship title.

For every pink-hued brew pack sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Mosaic Hockey Collective, a Minnesota non-profit focused on building an inclusive hockey community.

“Fulton’s Sweet Child of Vine was the first IPA I enjoyed with my family when I turned 21, so the opportunity to collaborate with one of my favorite breweries to craft a beer that elevates women’s hockey and supports inclusivity for players of color is a project I’m extremely proud to spearhead,” said Pannek.

The beer will officially launch during a party at “A Bar of Their Own” in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m.

The drink will also be available at Fulton’s taproom and select Twin Cities locations throughout the PWHL season, which begins Tuesday.