Public’s input needed on proposed fishing changes in multiple Minnesota counties

The Minnesota DNR is asking for your input on multiple fishing regulation proposals.

These proposed changes include the size of walleye you can keep while fishing on lakes in Itasca, St. Louis and Koochiching Counties.

The agency is also considering changes to bag limits for sunfish in Beltrami, Otter Tail, Crow Wing, Morrison and Todd Counties.

You can voice your opinion on these proposals by taking a survey on the DNR’s website. That survey is open through Sept. 30, 2025, and can be found by CLICKING HERE.