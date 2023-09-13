Public smoking ban proposal to be heard at St. Paul City Council meeting Wednesday

St. Paul locals will get the chance to voice their opinion on a proposed public smoking ban in the city.

The proposal would include banning newly legalized marijuana smoking in city-owned public places like parks.

Hemp, tobacco products and vaping would also be banned in these spaces under the proposed order.

The penalty would be a petty misdemeanor.

City officials say the goal is to reduce exposure to second-hand smoke in public areas.

The discussion will happen during the St. Paul City Council meeting starting Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. inside St. Paul City Hall.

A copy of the proposal can be viewed below: