Public smoking ban proposal to be heard at St. Paul City Council meeting Wednesday
St. Paul locals will get the chance to voice their opinion on a proposed public smoking ban in the city.
The proposal would include banning newly legalized marijuana smoking in city-owned public places like parks.
Hemp, tobacco products and vaping would also be banned in these spaces under the proposed order.
The penalty would be a petty misdemeanor.
City officials say the goal is to reduce exposure to second-hand smoke in public areas.
The discussion will happen during the St. Paul City Council meeting starting Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. inside St. Paul City Hall.
A copy of the proposal can be viewed below: