Public meeting on proposed Fairview-Sanford merger to be held Wednesday night

Worthington High School will be the site of a public meeting meant to gather input for the proposed merger between Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services.

Wednesday’s discussion is set to run from 6-8 p.m. in the Worthington High School cafeteria at 1211 Clary Street in Worthington.

This is the third of the four scheduled meetings by Attorney General Keith Ellison that are meant to gather public input on the proposed merger.

The fourth and final meeting will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the Ives Studio inside the Reif Performing Arts Center at 720 NW Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids.

The two entities announced their intention to merge back in November. If approved, the merger would combine Sanford’s 48,000 employees and 47 hospitals with Fairview’s 31,000 employees and 11 hospitals.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he’s looking for public input on the proposed merger and created a web form where residents can leave comments and concerns.

Information on the merger and other ways residents can give input can be found here.

The first public meeting drew more than 100 people in St. Paul.