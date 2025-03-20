Public hearing on fraud prevention package to be held Thursday

On the heels of a guilty verdict in the latest Feeding Our Future trial, the public will get a chance to weigh in on Governor Tim Walz’s fraud prevention package. A finance committee is holding a hearing at the State Capitol on Thursday.

While the trial was a federal case, the effort Walz is proposing would fight fraud in state government.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in January, Walz signed an executive order creating a new state fraud investigations unit within the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Officials say they’ll use artificial intelligence and other avenues to detect fraud faster. In addition, a new theft of public funds statute in the law comes with increased criminal penalties.

“It’s simply unacceptable,” said Walz on the importance of a state-level crackdown. “It’s maddening, and it makes Minnesotans and myself angry about this.”

“Bringing the state’s top fraud and financial crime investigators together under that single structure pools our tools, expertise and resources to create a consistent process to strengthen every single investigation,” said Drew Evans, Superintendent of the BCA.

Lawmakers at the Capitol will be hearing several bills related to cracking down on fraud on Thursday, including a DFL-backed bill that would crack down on not only fraud but also consumer abuse in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Another bill would increase resources for the Medicaid Fraud Unit.

Thursday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Reducing statewide sales tax, expanding tax base included in Walz’s proposed budget plan