Public asked to participate in survey regarding use of passenger train services in Minnesota

Your input is needed in a survey by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) regarding the future use of passenger train services throughout the state.

According to MnDOT, community members can provide feedback through a five-minute survey about experiences with both passenger and freight trains in the state as part of an ongoing update to the Minnesota State Rail Plan (MSRP).

MnDOT’s passenger rail service noted in the survey include the Amtrak’s Empire builder, as well as the Northstar Commuter train and the Borealis train. It doesn’t include the light rail trains used in the Twin Cities.

You can also provide feedback on specific rail crossings, stations and locations by using THIS interactive map and following the instructions under the map.

You can also get updated on MnDOT’s railway projects by signing up for emails HERE or by attending public engagement events. A schedule of those events can be found HERE.

The survey can be found by CLICKING HERE.