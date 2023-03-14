Public asked to help find woman missing from Worthington

A missing person alert has been issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) asking for people to help find 24-year-old Selina Hoa Hua of Worthington.

Hua was last seen leaving her home on the 500 block of Lake Avenue in Worthington around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 11.

Authorities say her family reported her missing on Monday.

Hua is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hua should contact Worthington police at 507-295-5400.