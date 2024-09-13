Psych evaluation planned for Margot Lewis, accused of killing former partner

Margot Lewis, accused of killing her former romantic partner, is set to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Lewis, 32, had an order for evaluation filed in Hennepin County Court on Wednesday to determine her ability to proceed in future hearings.

According to court documents, “probable cause” had been found to have the Chief of Psychological Services conduct a psychological evaluation on Lewis, to “determine [Lewis’] competency to participate in proceedings.”

Lewis is accused of murdering her former partner, 35-year-old Liara Tsai, in late June while visiting her in Minneapolis. Lewis is believed to have killed Tsai inside the 35-year-old’s apartment before transporting her body in Tsai’s car, later crashing it on Interstate 90 in Eyota.

Two good Samaritans stopped to help after the crash, discovering Tsai’s body wrapped in bedding, a mattress and a tarp, with her head visible, leading to Lewis’ arrest.

Authorities have previously reported Lewis as being uncooperative in their investigation, with investigators stating in a charging document that she has physically resisted past attempts to collect evidence from her person and has been combative with officers.

Prosecutors also state Lewis did not verbally respond to law enforcement’s questions and had taken a vow of silence, preferring to communicate using sign language.

Currently, Lewis is next scheduled in court on October 15.