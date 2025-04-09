Proposed spongy moth management canceled in 5 counties due to lack of federal funding

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture(MDA) says it can not move forward with a proposed management plan in 12 areas for its spongy moths after it was unable to secure federal funding.

Spongy moths are a destructive and invasive forest pest whose presence threatens forest health, according to the MDA.

The MDA had initially planned to manage the population of moths with “Btk,” an insecticide that kills spongy moth caterpillars and is normally used on high-risk, dense populations.

The plan was to use btk from the air in 12 areas across Anoka, Carlton, Itasca, St. Louis and Winona counties, totaling 2,752 acres.

However, the MDA says they did not receive the necessary federal funds to go forward with their plan and says the window of time to drop Btk on the caterpillars is no longer possible for these areas.

“Having to cancel Btk aerial management operations in these areas jeopardizes the future success of this program,” MDA Commissioner Thom Peterson said. “Spongy moth populations in these areas will likely increase and advance quicker into neighboring areas, making future years of management more complicated and costly.”

Still, the MDA does plan to move forward with other ways to manage the moth population.

MDA is now proposing to manage 112,000 acres with an aerially applied mating disruption pheromone that will stop the moths from reproducing, and will conduct a year survey to track the moth’s population.

However, the MDA says both of these strategies also rely on federal funding and that securing the money for either of them is still uncertain. The MDA says it has been assured it will receive initial funding for the survey, but it is unknown if federal funds will be awarded for the disruption plan.