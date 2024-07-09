Proposed Madinah Lakes development on pause as Lino Lakes approves 1-year moratorium

The Lino Lakes City Council on Monday approved a one-year moratorium on all development in the northwest corner of the city, putting a mosque-centric residential project on hold for now.

The moratorium passed a first reading at the council’s June 24 meeting and received final approval in a 4-1 vote on Monday.

At least two projects were affected by the council’s vote, but advocates of the proposed 1,000-acre Madinah Lakes development are crying foul, accusing opponents of being Islamaphobic.

Meanwhile, residents favoring the moratorium say more time is needed to sort out the development’s impacts on the environment and local traffic.

Tonight’s approval means the moratorium will go into effect next month.