Princeton man killed in pedestrian crash

A man died Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Blaine.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the incident occurred around 5:46 a.m. The pedestrian, a 27-year-old man from Princeton, was reportedly walking in the lanes of traffic of southbound University near the 85th Street intersection.

The man was then struck by a 2008 Toyota Highlander and died as a result. The driver of the car, a 32-year-old man from Anoka, was not injured in the crash.

The pedestrian’s identity will be released at a later time.